Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-18-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DAVIS, AKEE ISAAC
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/15/1993
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-18 07:29:00
Court Case 5902017242600
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name KNOX, WILLIAM AMIR
Arrest Type
DOB 5/2/1984
Height 5.5
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-18 13:18:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BROOME, KAYLA H
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/9/1988
Height 5.2
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-18 14:13:00
Court Case 8902017711224
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BENNETT, KEESHON DAMONTA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/3/1997
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-18 13:58:00
Court Case 5902018216791
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MARTIN, DEANGELO J
Arrest Type
DOB 9/14/1999
Height 5.9
Weight 178
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-18 10:26:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LEAK, BYRON CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/3/1977
Height 6.0
Weight 242
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-18 11:14:00
Court Case 5902018216704
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
Bond Amount 1000.00