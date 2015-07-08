Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-20-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LOWRY, AMEKA ELAINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/1/1994
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-20 08:05:00
Court Case 5902018217000
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name MARSHALL, IBN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/1/2001
Height 5.9
Weight 162
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-20 16:21:00
Court Case 5902018216975
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name RIVES, ELON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/20/1987
Height 6.0
Weight 245
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-20 00:15:00
Court Case 3502018002195
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JOHNSON, KATRINA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/19/1972
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-20 10:04:00
Court Case 5902018217002
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name CARDELL, FRANK DONALD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/3/1980
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-20 14:48:00
Court Case 5902018217021
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name CUTHBERTSON, PERVIS LARRY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/1/1970
Height 5.11
Weight 188
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-20 01:00:00
Court Case 5902017203856
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 5000.00