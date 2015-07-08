Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-20-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LOWRY, AMEKA ELAINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/1/1994
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-20 08:05:00
|Court Case
|5902018217000
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MARSHALL, IBN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/1/2001
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|162
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-20 16:21:00
|Court Case
|5902018216975
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RIVES, ELON
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/20/1987
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|245
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-20 00:15:00
|Court Case
|3502018002195
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, KATRINA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/19/1972
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-20 10:04:00
|Court Case
|5902018217002
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CARDELL, FRANK DONALD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/3/1980
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-20 14:48:00
|Court Case
|5902018217021
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|CUTHBERTSON, PERVIS LARRY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/1/1970
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|188
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-20 01:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017203856
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00