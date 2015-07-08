Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-23-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HALL, WILLIAM HENRY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/26/1977
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|289
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-23 01:19:00
|Court Case
|5902018217330
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|VEGA, ALISHA NICHOLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/17/1992
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-23 08:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017032963
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|VINSON, CEDRIC LAVAL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/28/1989
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-23 11:58:00
|Court Case
|5902017235146
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|LYLES, ANTHONY LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/12/1984
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-23 16:30:00
|Court Case
|4002018073814
|Charge Description
|BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SQUIRE, DASHWN Q’ALEIK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/8/1996
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-23 01:35:00
|Court Case
|5902018202731
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|AYCOCK, PHILLIP
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/5/1964
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-23 10:40:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount