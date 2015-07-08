Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-25-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WILEY, JONATHAN EDWARD
Arrest Type
DOB 7/23/1982
Height 5.9
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-25 07:55:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BALDWIN, DONDRAKE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/18/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-25 13:00:00
Court Case 5902018217399
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name WELDON, DERRICK LAMONT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/30/1979
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-25 11:31:00
Court Case 5902015243121
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name AVENT, MIKAYLA CHIARA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/10/1998
Height 5.6
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-25 02:23:00
Court Case 5902018217707
Charge Description DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BULLARD, TRISTEN LLOYD
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/31/1995
Height 5.11
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-25 14:44:00
Court Case 1202017002092
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00