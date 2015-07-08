Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-25-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WILEY, JONATHAN EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/23/1982
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-25 07:55:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BALDWIN, DONDRAKE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/18/1998
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-25 13:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018217399
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WELDON, DERRICK LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/30/1979
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-25 11:31:00
|Court Case
|5902015243121
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|AVENT, MIKAYLA CHIARA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/10/1998
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-25 02:23:00
|Court Case
|5902018217707
|Charge Description
|DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BALDWIN, DONDRAKE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/18/1998
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-25 13:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018217399
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BULLARD, TRISTEN LLOYD
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/31/1995
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-25 14:44:00
|Court Case
|1202017002092
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00