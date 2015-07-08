Below are the Union County arrests for 05-26-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Deese, Terry Nesbit
Arrest Date 05/27/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), 2) Assault By Strangulation (F), And 3) Assault And Battery (M),
Description Deese, Terry Nesbit (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), 2) Assault By Strangulation (F), and 3) Assault And Battery (M), at 6325 W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 5/27/2018 00:05.
Arresting Officer Clark, K