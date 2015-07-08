Below are the Union County arrests for 05-26-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Deese, Terry Nesbit
|Arrest Date
|05/27/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), 2) Assault By Strangulation (F), And 3) Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Deese, Terry Nesbit (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), 2) Assault By Strangulation (F), and 3) Assault And Battery (M), at 6325 W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 5/27/2018 00:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Clark, K