Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-27-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|EVANS, JASON OBRIANT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/16/1993
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-27 04:56:00
|Court Case
|5902018217936
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GRAY, HOWARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/12/1969
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-27 17:28:00
|Court Case
|5902018216745
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|STAFFORD, JAMIL R
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/20/1989
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-27 03:13:00
|Court Case
|5902018217941
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WALTER, ALANDO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/10/1991
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-27 07:45:00
|Court Case
|5902018217309
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DIGSBY, JASON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/8/1983
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-27 08:28:00
|Court Case
|5902016700899
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS (M)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MAIPI, LESTOR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/16/1979
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-27 08:25:00
|Court Case
|5902018217946
|Charge Description
|OPEN CONTAINER ALCOHOL VIOL
|Bond Amount