Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-27-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name EVANS, JASON OBRIANT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/16/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-27 04:56:00
Court Case 5902018217936
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GRAY, HOWARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/12/1969
Height 5.9
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-27 17:28:00
Court Case 5902018216745
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name STAFFORD, JAMIL R
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/20/1989
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-27 03:13:00
Court Case 5902018217941
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WALTER, ALANDO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/10/1991
Height 6.4
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-27 07:45:00
Court Case 5902018217309
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name DIGSBY, JASON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/8/1983
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-27 08:28:00
Court Case 5902016700899
Charge Description SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS (M)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MAIPI, LESTOR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/16/1979
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-27 08:25:00
Court Case 5902018217946
Charge Description OPEN CONTAINER ALCOHOL VIOL
Bond Amount