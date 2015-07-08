Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-28-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LUCKEY, GEORGIANA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/8/1965
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-28 00:00:00
Court Case 5902018217997
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, GREGORY SCOTT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/29/1967
Height 6.0
Weight 275
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-28 09:43:00
Court Case 5902018215666
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name VASSER, RONALD KEDRIAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/14/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-28 02:24:00
Court Case 5902018217883
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GREEN, DOUGLAS ALLEN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/28/1979
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-28 09:10:00
Court Case 5902018218012
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount

Name WALTER, THOMAS SIDNEY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/14/1962
Height 5.9
Weight 201
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-28 03:58:00
Court Case 5902016231781
Charge Description ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SMITH, JERRY LEWIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/20/1957
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-28 11:00:00
Court Case 5902018008274
Charge Description POSS/CONS BEER/WINE PUBLIC ST
Bond Amount 500.00