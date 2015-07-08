Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-28-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LUCKEY, GEORGIANA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/8/1965
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-28 00:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018217997
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DAVIS, GREGORY SCOTT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/29/1967
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|275
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-28 09:43:00
|Court Case
|5902018215666
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|VASSER, RONALD KEDRIAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/14/1995
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-28 02:24:00
|Court Case
|5902018217883
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GREEN, DOUGLAS ALLEN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/28/1979
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-28 09:10:00
|Court Case
|5902018218012
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WALTER, THOMAS SIDNEY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/14/1962
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|201
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-28 03:58:00
|Court Case
|5902016231781
|Charge Description
|ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SMITH, JERRY LEWIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/20/1957
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-05-28 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018008274
|Charge Description
|POSS/CONS BEER/WINE PUBLIC ST
|Bond Amount
|500.00