Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-31-2018 of mecklenburg.

Name WILLIAMS, GARRET MICHAEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/22/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-31 02:15:00
Court Case 5902018218456
Charge Description HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
Bond Amount

Name WHITLEY, SHAVONDRA DASHAUN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/3/1993
Height 5.3
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-31 12:07:00
Court Case 3502017056447
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
Bond Amount

Name CAMPBELL, JAMES EDWARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/9/1989
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-31 14:30:00
Court Case 5902018218514
Charge Description TRAFFICKING IN COCAINE
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name BUCHANAN, MARION EDWARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/28/1968
Height 5.7
Weight 174
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-31 06:30:00
Court Case 5902017012231
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WILLIAMS, VERNON TYRONE
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 8/7/1994
Height 5.10
Weight 157
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-31 12:48:00
Court Case
Charge Description Parole Violation
Bond Amount

Name GRAHAM, DENNIS W
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/25/1974
Height 5.10
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2018-05-31 10:30:00
Court Case 3502017713949
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00