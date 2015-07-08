Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-02-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CASTRO, OCTAVIO CESAR
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/23/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-02 07:12:00
Court Case 5902018218693
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DAVIS, PAUL CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/10/1965
Height 6.6
Weight 275
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-02 16:15:00
Court Case 9102017218693
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name CHAMBERS, ALEXANDRIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/27/2000
Height 5.3
Weight 186
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-02 08:51:00
Court Case 5902017737967
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HOPPER, JASON DANIEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/1/1999
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-02 12:09:00
Court Case 1702017053560
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name DAVIS, GERRY RENEE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/17/1990
Height 5.5
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-02 08:07:00
Court Case 302016000277
Charge Description DWI – LEVEL 5
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WARE, DARNELL ABRAM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/18/2000
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-02 16:25:00
Court Case 5902017205167
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00