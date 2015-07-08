Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-02-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CASTRO, OCTAVIO CESAR
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/23/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-02 07:12:00
|Court Case
|5902018218693
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|DAVIS, PAUL CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/10/1965
|Height
|6.6
|Weight
|275
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-02 16:15:00
|Court Case
|9102017218693
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CHAMBERS, ALEXANDRIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/27/2000
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|186
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-02 08:51:00
|Court Case
|5902017737967
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HOPPER, JASON DANIEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/1/1999
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-02 12:09:00
|Court Case
|1702017053560
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|DAVIS, GERRY RENEE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/17/1990
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-02 08:07:00
|Court Case
|302016000277
|Charge Description
|DWI – LEVEL 5
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WARE, DARNELL ABRAM
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/18/2000
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-02 16:25:00
|Court Case
|5902017205167
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00