Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-03-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HUNT, ANTOINE RAFAEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/24/1985
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-03 06:11:00
|Court Case
|1202017050222
|Charge Description
|DWI – LEVEL 4
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SIMMONS, JASON CORY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/14/1978
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-03 17:01:00
|Court Case
|5902017244091
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HERNANDEZ, EDGAR IVAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/15/1996
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-03 05:34:00
|Court Case
|5902018218780
|Charge Description
|NO OPERATORS LICENSE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BRADLEY, MARCUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/13/1957
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-03 17:07:00
|Court Case
|5902018218638
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|NIEHAUS, CHRISTOPHER JON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/25/1994
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-03 06:14:00
|Court Case
|5902018218779
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HORTON, JADARIUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/13/1999
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|153
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-03 18:10:00
|Court Case
|5902018218645
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount