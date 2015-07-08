Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-06-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MILLER, MATTHEW
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/31/1991
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-06 10:00:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|POE, TERENCE MITCHELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/2/1962
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-06 11:50:00
|Court Case
|5902018219194
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HAMANI, MAHAMADOU GARBA
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|1/1/1978
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-06 15:40:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Immigration
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STOWE, QUENTIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/1/1993
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|265
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-06 18:24:00
|Court Case
|5902018218025
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WILKES, MONTRELL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/9/1982
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-06 10:01:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SMITH, JERRY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/20/1957
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-06 10:38:00
|Court Case
|5902018005709
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
|Bond Amount
|500.00