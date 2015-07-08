Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-08-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WORTHY, KIMBERLY NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/8/1978
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-08 01:50:00
|Court Case
|7902018700774
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|300.00
|Name
|MOOSE, DAVID ALLEN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/16/1957
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-08 09:20:00
|Court Case
|1302005001999
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WILLIS, WISDOM DELORME
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/17/1998
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-08 14:58:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ARTEAGA, JESUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/5/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-08 02:15:00
|Court Case
|5902018219517
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|RICKENBACKER, MICHELYNN DIONTA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/21/1990
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-08 08:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018219543
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BLOUNT, LAWRENCE JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/10/1984
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-08 11:52:00
|Court Case
|4802017715399
|Charge Description
|FICT/ALT TITLE/REG CARD/TAG
|Bond Amount
|9000.00