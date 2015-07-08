Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-10-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MCCOY, DELTON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/9/1967
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-10 08:15:00
|Court Case
|5902018204886
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|COBLE, WILLIAM THOMAS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/18/1971
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|285
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-10 16:45:00
|Court Case
|5902018219799
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|MOORE, JASON ALAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/26/1982
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-10 08:35:00
|Court Case
|7502018703160
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|MEJIA-GUTIERREZ, FRANK ANGEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/24/1999
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-10 17:03:00
|Court Case
|5902018219790
|Charge Description
|SPEED COMPETITION
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|DIXON, ALAJA MICHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/2/1998
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-10 00:25:00
|Court Case
|5902017239981
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MUNROY, ALEX
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/26/1989
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|179
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-10 10:42:00
|Court Case
|8902018704675
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|1000.00