Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-10-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MCCOY, DELTON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/9/1967
Height 6.5
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-10 08:15:00
Court Case 5902018204886
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name COBLE, WILLIAM THOMAS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/18/1971
Height 5.9
Weight 285
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-10 16:45:00
Court Case 5902018219799
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name MOORE, JASON ALAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/26/1982
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-10 08:35:00
Court Case 7502018703160
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name MEJIA-GUTIERREZ, FRANK ANGEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/24/1999
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-10 17:03:00
Court Case 5902018219790
Charge Description SPEED COMPETITION
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DIXON, ALAJA MICHELLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/2/1998
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-10 00:25:00
Court Case 5902017239981
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MUNROY, ALEX
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/26/1989
Height 5.11
Weight 179
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-10 10:42:00
Court Case 8902018704675
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 1000.00