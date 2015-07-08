Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-12-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|KHABAROVA, IRINE ALEXANDROVNA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/2/1997
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-12 02:20:00
|Court Case
|4802018050356
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|4500.00
|Name
|BRANHAM, HOWELL WADE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/3/1970
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|204
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-12 10:00:00
|Court Case
|9102018718458
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SMITH, STEPHEN REGINALD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/16/1956
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-12 13:30:00
|Court Case
|3502018055344
|Charge Description
|FORGERY OF INSTRUMENT
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|RODRIGUEZ, JESUS GEORGE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/11/1980
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-12 02:26:00
|Court Case
|5902017247120
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|PETTUS, REGGIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/6/1996
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|147
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-12 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018219975
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|100.00
|Name
|VELIZ-VILIZ, ROBERTO
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|11/28/1977
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-12 15:11:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Immigration
|Bond Amount