Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-13-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BROWN, DAVONTE ARTHUR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/16/1992
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-13 02:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018220084
|Charge Description
|MISUSE OF 911 SYSTEM
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|DERLEIN, ALBERT ALAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/10/1961
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-13 10:58:00
|Court Case
|5902018220169
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HENDERSON, TREISHAUN ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/11/2000
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-13 11:54:00
|Court Case
|5902018211285
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|THOMAS, RUTH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/12/1963
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-13 14:25:00
|Court Case
|5902018213002
|Charge Description
|PWISD COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SIMS, KEVIN LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/15/1994
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|133
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-13 02:20:00
|Court Case
|5902018213760
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|WALTON, ALEXIS KEIKO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/13/1994
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-13 10:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017006653
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
|Bond Amount
|5000.00