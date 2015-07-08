Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-13-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BROWN, DAVONTE ARTHUR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/16/1992
Height 5.4
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-13 02:00:00
Court Case 5902018220084
Charge Description MISUSE OF 911 SYSTEM
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DERLEIN, ALBERT ALAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/10/1961
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-13 10:58:00
Court Case 5902018220169
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HENDERSON, TREISHAUN ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/11/2000
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-13 11:54:00
Court Case 5902018211285
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 500.00

Name THOMAS, RUTH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/12/1963
Height 5.4
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-13 14:25:00
Court Case 5902018213002
Charge Description PWISD COCAINE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SIMS, KEVIN LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/15/1994
Height 5.7
Weight 133
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-13 02:20:00
Court Case 5902018213760
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name WALTON, ALEXIS KEIKO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/13/1994
Height 5.3
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-13 10:10:00
Court Case 5902017006653
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
Bond Amount 5000.00