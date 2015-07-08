Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-14-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DELGADO-HERNANDEZ, CHRISTIAN
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|3/12/1985
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-14 09:40:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DOBY, THERESA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/23/1955
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-14 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018220246
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RION, JACQUELINE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/3/1984
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-14 12:01:00
|Court Case
|5902018220312
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|GLOVER, PAUL
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|7/28/1989
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-14 09:39:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HARRISON, BIANCA KIASHIE
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|6/5/1989
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-14 12:44:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TILLMAN, ERIK DEZJHION
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/29/1996
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|134
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-14 13:30:00
|Court Case
|5902018014055
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00