Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-14-2018 of mecklenburg.

Name DELGADO-HERNANDEZ, CHRISTIAN
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 3/12/1985
Height 5.7
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-14 09:40:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name DOBY, THERESA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/23/1955
Height 5.1
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-14 11:00:00
Court Case 5902018220246
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name RION, JACQUELINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/3/1984
Height 5.7
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-14 12:01:00
Court Case 5902018220312
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GLOVER, PAUL
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 7/28/1989
Height 6.1
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-14 09:39:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name HARRISON, BIANCA KIASHIE
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 6/5/1989
Height 5.6
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-14 12:44:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name TILLMAN, ERIK DEZJHION
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/29/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 134
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-14 13:30:00
Court Case 5902018014055
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00