Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-18-2018 of mecklenburg.

Name WILLIAMS, JAWAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/28/1996
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-18 09:47:00
Court Case 5902018217261
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name SWEETING, BRIAN MI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/13/1972
Height 5.9
Weight 224
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-18 14:00:00
Court Case 5902017210631
Charge Description ESCAPE BY HIRED PRISONER
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BEASLEY, MONT
Arrest Type
DOB 11/15/2001
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-18 12:31:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name TODD, LISA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/22/1982
Height 5.6
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-18 14:00:00
Court Case 5902018220809
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BLAKENEY, LATOYA DENISE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/11/1982
Height 5.5
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-18 10:33:00
Court Case 5902018219877
Charge Description AID & ABET LARCENY (M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WILLIS, JOSEPH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/14/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-18 14:21:00
Court Case 5902018200923
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00