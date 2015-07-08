Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-18-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WILLIAMS, JAWAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/28/1996
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-18 09:47:00
|Court Case
|5902018217261
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|SWEETING, BRIAN MI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/13/1972
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|224
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-18 14:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017210631
|Charge Description
|ESCAPE BY HIRED PRISONER
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BEASLEY, MONT
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/15/2001
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-18 12:31:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TODD, LISA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/22/1982
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-18 14:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018220809
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BLAKENEY, LATOYA DENISE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/11/1982
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-18 10:33:00
|Court Case
|5902018219877
|Charge Description
|AID & ABET LARCENY (M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WILLIS, JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/14/1994
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-18 14:21:00
|Court Case
|5902018200923
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500.00