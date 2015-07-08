Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-19-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ROBERSON, LEROY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/14/1967
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-19 00:51:00
Court Case 2015056730
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name ROBBINS, STEPHEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/4/1979
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-19 07:20:00
Court Case 5902018220903
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 750.00

Name LANGRON, ALAN
Arrest Type
DOB 12/2/1986
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-19 14:18:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SHORTT, MARQUIS JAQUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/22/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-19 11:41:00
Court Case 7602018051501
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name GREENE, MYRON ANTONIO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/19/1994
Height 6.4
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-19 01:50:00
Court Case 1202018700652
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name THOMAS, DQUARIAN
Arrest Type
DOB 5/3/1993
Height 6.5
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-19 09:19:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount