Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-21-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GADA, MUSSIE B
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/26/1977
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-21 07:55:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROBERTSON, JOSHUA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/13/1991
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-21 10:11:00
|Court Case
|5902018219040
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|JONES, HOZA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/19/1991
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-21 14:15:00
|Court Case
|5902018221326
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE AFFRAY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HALL, IONA LORAINE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/1/1967
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-21 17:00:00
|Court Case
|5902013236966
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|KYLE, WILLIAM JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/10/1997
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-21 06:45:00
|Court Case
|5902018014512
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ANTHONY, DEANGELO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/23/1985
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-21 12:23:00
|Court Case
|1702006003303
|Charge Description
|DWLR
|Bond Amount
|500.00