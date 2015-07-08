Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-21-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GADA, MUSSIE B
Arrest Type
DOB 7/26/1977
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-21 07:55:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ROBERTSON, JOSHUA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/13/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-21 10:11:00
Court Case 5902018219040
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name JONES, HOZA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/19/1991
Height 5.10
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-21 14:15:00
Court Case 5902018221326
Charge Description SIMPLE AFFRAY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HALL, IONA LORAINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/1/1967
Height 5.3
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-21 17:00:00
Court Case 5902013236966
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name KYLE, WILLIAM JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/10/1997
Height 5.7
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-21 06:45:00
Court Case 5902018014512
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ANTHONY, DEANGELO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/23/1985
Height 5.7
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-21 12:23:00
Court Case 1702006003303
Charge Description DWLR
Bond Amount 500.00