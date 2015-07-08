Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-23-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MINSCHER, WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/11/1989
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-23 03:45:00
|Court Case
|5902018004355
|Charge Description
|MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|KIRKPATRICK, ZION DEANDRE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/28/2000
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-23 14:24:00
|Court Case
|8902018053210
|Charge Description
|FELONY CONSPIRACY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ANDERSON, DEMARIO LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/3/1986
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-23 02:35:00
|Court Case
|5902018221590
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ROSS, JONATHON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/19/1983
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-23 14:13:00
|Court Case
|5902018221630
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|RANKINS, JEJUAN SHADALE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/19/1984
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-23 03:42:00
|Court Case
|5902018221600
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|WHITE, SARAH CRYSTAL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/27/1974
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-23 14:28:00
|Court Case
|3502011064844
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE WORTHLESS CHECK
|Bond Amount
|1500.00