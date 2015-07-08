Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-24-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WALTON, LURA KELSEY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/24/1993
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-24 02:42:00
|Court Case
|5902018221693
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|STEWART, DENNIS RAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/5/1965
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-24 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5402017001351
|Charge Description
|SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WOODLEY, KODI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/6/1979
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-24 16:16:00
|Court Case
|5902018221736
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, AUGUST CHANNING
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/12/1972
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-24 01:39:00
|Court Case
|5902018221691
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WALTER, THOMAS SIDNEY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/14/1962
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|197
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-24 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902016231781
|Charge Description
|ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|JONES, JONATHAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/20/1989
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-24 17:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018221743
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount