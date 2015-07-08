Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-24-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WALTON, LURA KELSEY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/24/1993
Height 5.7
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-24 02:42:00
Court Case 5902018221693
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name STEWART, DENNIS RAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/5/1965
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-24 11:00:00
Court Case 5402017001351
Charge Description SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WOODLEY, KODI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/6/1979
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-24 16:16:00
Court Case 5902018221736
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name WILLIAMS, AUGUST CHANNING
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/12/1972
Height 5.11
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-24 01:39:00
Court Case 5902018221691
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name WALTER, THOMAS SIDNEY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/14/1962
Height 5.9
Weight 197
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-24 11:00:00
Court Case 5902016231781
Charge Description ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name JONES, JONATHAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/20/1989
Height 5.5
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-24 17:00:00
Court Case 5902018221743
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount