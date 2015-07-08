Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-25-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ALEXANDER, JAMONTRES JAMALE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/28/1987
Height 5.6
Weight 153
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-25 03:20:00
Court Case 5902018221811
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name WHEELER, CAMERON LAKIE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/25/1986
Height 5.7
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-25 10:59:00
Court Case 4802017000426
Charge Description FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name DUNCAN, RODNEY
Arrest Type
DOB 3/16/1988
Height 6.4
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-25 16:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name STEELE, HANNAH KRISTEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/30/1993
Height 5.2
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-25 15:55:00
Court Case 5902018221885
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name HEATH, LAVAR DAMIEN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/7/1999
Height 6.0
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-25 06:25:00
Court Case 5902018209660
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name BEASLEY, DEMONTE DANTONIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/15/2001
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-25 09:20:00
Court Case 5902018221826
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 25000.00