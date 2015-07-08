Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-25-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ALEXANDER, JAMONTRES JAMALE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/28/1987
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|153
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-25 03:20:00
|Court Case
|5902018221811
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|WHEELER, CAMERON LAKIE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/25/1986
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-25 10:59:00
|Court Case
|4802017000426
|Charge Description
|FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|DUNCAN, RODNEY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/16/1988
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-25 16:30:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STEELE, HANNAH KRISTEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/30/1993
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-25 15:55:00
|Court Case
|5902018221885
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HEATH, LAVAR DAMIEN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/7/1999
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-25 06:25:00
|Court Case
|5902018209660
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|BEASLEY, DEMONTE DANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/15/2001
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-25 09:20:00
|Court Case
|5902018221826
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|25000.00