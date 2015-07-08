Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-27-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BRAVO, JULIAN
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|7/7/1971
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|204
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-27 08:37:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MANGAN, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/27/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-27 11:30:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JAMES, JUSTIN ALLEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/15/1976
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-27 15:41:00
|Court Case
|5902018222159
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BETHEA, ROYALE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/21/1984
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-27 08:30:00
|Court Case
|5902018220179
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|REMBERT, SHAUL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/26/1988
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-27 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018219326
|Charge Description
|LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|LOPEZ-ORDONEZ, SECIA ABIGAIL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/21/1998
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-27 17:16:00
|Court Case
|5902018218682
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
|Bond Amount
|2000.00