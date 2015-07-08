Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-27-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BRAVO, JULIAN
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 7/7/1971
Height 5.4
Weight 204
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-27 08:37:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name MANGAN, MICHAEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/27/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-27 11:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name JAMES, JUSTIN ALLEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/15/1976
Height 6.3
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-27 15:41:00
Court Case 5902018222159
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount

Name BETHEA, ROYALE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/21/1984
Height 5.3
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-27 08:30:00
Court Case 5902018220179
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name REMBERT, SHAUL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/26/1988
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-27 11:00:00
Court Case 5902018219326
Charge Description LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name LOPEZ-ORDONEZ, SECIA ABIGAIL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/21/1998
Height 5.4
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2018-06-27 17:16:00
Court Case 5902018218682
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
Bond Amount 2000.00