Below are the Union County arrests for 06-27-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ferrell, Christopher Douglas
|Arrest Date
|06/28/2018
|Court Case
|201805660
|Charge
|1) Assault On Law Enforcement Assistance Animal (F) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Ferrell, Christopher Douglas (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Law Enforcement Assistance Animal (F) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 6821 Creft Cir, Lake Park, NC, on 6/28/2018 00:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Mann, C R