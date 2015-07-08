Below are the Union County arrests for 06-27-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Ferrell, Christopher Douglas
Arrest Date 06/28/2018
Court Case 201805660
Charge 1) Assault On Law Enforcement Assistance Animal (F) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Ferrell, Christopher Douglas (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Law Enforcement Assistance Animal (F) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 6821 Creft Cir, Lake Park, NC, on 6/28/2018 00:31.
Arresting Officer Mann, C R