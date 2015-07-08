Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-28-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DUNN, RONNIE CHANTEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/18/1988
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-28 01:38:00
|Court Case
|5902018222240
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ALLEN, JAMES BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/12/1984
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-28 09:45:00
|Court Case
|5902018222267
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|250.00
|Name
|HALL, RALPH CORNELIUS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/16/1998
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-28 11:30:00
|Court Case
|5902018218506
|Charge Description
|PASSENGER FLEE ACC INJ/DEATH
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|SANCHEZ, JULIO CESAR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/30/1991
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-28 15:40:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HARBISON, TIMOTHY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/29/1982
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-28 02:15:00
|Court Case
|5902018222233
|Charge Description
|DEFRAUDING INNKEEPER
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BENDER, ALEXANDER R
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/9/1987
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-06-28 10:15:00
|Court Case
|5902018222250
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00