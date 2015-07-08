Below are the Union County arrests for 06-28-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Roberts, Jason Lucas
|Arrest Date
|06/29/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Roberts, Jason Lucas (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2108 Rock Rest Rd, Wingate, NC, on 6/29/2018 00:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhirter, B L
|Name
|Ellis, Robert Nicholas
|Arrest Date
|06/29/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Injury To Personal Property (M) And 2) Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Ellis, Robert Nicholas (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M) and 2) Injury To Real Property (M), at 820 Park Dr, Marshville, NC, on 6/29/2018 00:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Clark, S F
|Name
|Scott, Jason Paul
|Arrest Date
|06/29/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd (Jury Duty) (M),
|Description
|Scott, Jason Paul (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd (jury Duty) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/29/2018 00:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Barrett, D B