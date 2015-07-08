Below are the Union County arrests for 06-28-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Roberts, Jason Lucas
Arrest Date 06/29/2018
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Roberts, Jason Lucas (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2108 Rock Rest Rd, Wingate, NC, on 6/29/2018 00:00.
Arresting Officer Mcwhirter, B L

Name Ellis, Robert Nicholas
Arrest Date 06/29/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Injury To Personal Property (M) And 2) Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Ellis, Robert Nicholas (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M) and 2) Injury To Real Property (M), at 820 Park Dr, Marshville, NC, on 6/29/2018 00:00.
Arresting Officer Clark, S F

Name Scott, Jason Paul
Arrest Date 06/29/2018
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd (Jury Duty) (M),
Description Scott, Jason Paul (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd (jury Duty) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/29/2018 00:14.
Arresting Officer Barrett, D B