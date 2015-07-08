Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-02-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BARNES, NIGUEL RASHEED
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/18/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-02 02:19:00
Court Case 5902018221662
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 30000.00

Name WELDON, HENRY
Arrest Type
DOB 6/16/1971
Height 6.2
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-02 10:02:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WILLIAMS, TIMOTHY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/6/1980
Height 5.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-02 11:40:00
Court Case 5902018221546
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name MOULTRY, TAMEKA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/25/1978
Height 5.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-02 11:00:00
Court Case 5902018222810
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name JENKINS, MARQUIS JULIUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/27/1984
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-02 01:26:00
Court Case 5902018222754
Charge Description POSS MARIJ >1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name IVAN, ALVAREZ
Arrest Type
DOB 7/30/1994
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-02 11:33:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount