Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-04-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|FAULKNER, HAYWOOD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/3/1997
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-04 01:42:00
|Court Case
|5902018222911
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|GREEN, AARON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/26/1961
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-04 09:45:00
|Court Case
|5902018223102
|Charge Description
|INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BURNS, JOSEPH TIMOTHY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/12/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-04 15:12:00
|Court Case
|5902018005395
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BOST, KIMBERLY NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/24/1978
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-04 02:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018223065
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|KEYSER, BENJAMIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/31/1978
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-04 10:51:00
|Court Case
|5902018223093
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CARTER, ANTHONY BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/21/1985
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-04 13:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018223063
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount