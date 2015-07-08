Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-04-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FAULKNER, HAYWOOD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/3/1997
Height 5.6
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-04 01:42:00
Court Case 5902018222911
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name GREEN, AARON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/26/1961
Height 5.6
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-04 09:45:00
Court Case 5902018223102
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount

Name BURNS, JOSEPH TIMOTHY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/12/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-04 15:12:00
Court Case 5902018005395
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BOST, KIMBERLY NICOLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/24/1978
Height 5.6
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-04 02:00:00
Court Case 5902018223065
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name KEYSER, BENJAMIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/31/1978
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-04 10:51:00
Court Case 5902018223093
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name CARTER, ANTHONY BERNARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/21/1985
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-04 13:00:00
Court Case 5902018223063
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount