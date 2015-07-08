Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-05-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WHITE, QUENTIN RICARDO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/14/1984
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-05 02:44:00
|Court Case
|5902018223193
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|MOBLEY, CHURCH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/7/1959
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-05 12:09:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LITTLETON, GABRIELLE PATIENCE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/27/1992
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-05 12:34:00
|Court Case
|5902018008299
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|JONES, BRITTANY MURNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/11/1989
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-05 03:13:00
|Court Case
|5902018223202
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|SHEATS, KENDRICK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/21/1988
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-05 10:40:00
|Court Case
|5902018010962
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|LYNCH, ERECAI DEONDE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/18/1986
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-05 14:29:00
|Court Case
|5902018223256
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00