Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-07-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MASSEY, TIFFANY DIAMONDLYNETTE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/23/1993
Height 5.5
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-07 00:50:00
Court Case 5902018223502
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name BROWN, LOUIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/29/2002
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-07 05:18:00
Court Case 5902018223533
Charge Description ATTEMPT BREAK/ENTER MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount

Name JACKSON, MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/26/1973
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-07 16:55:00
Court Case 5902018217569
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name REYNA-RODRIGUEZ, ANDREW ESTIBEN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/24/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-07 00:56:00
Court Case 5902018223498
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name FONTAINE, WESLEY THESS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/26/1996
Height 5.9
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-07 05:49:00
Court Case 5902018222490
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name LOBB, NICHOLAS GARR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/25/1982
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-07 15:01:00
Court Case 5902018223576
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount