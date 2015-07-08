Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-07-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MASSEY, TIFFANY DIAMONDLYNETTE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/23/1993
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-07 00:50:00
|Court Case
|5902018223502
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|BROWN, LOUIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/29/2002
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-07 05:18:00
|Court Case
|5902018223533
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPT BREAK/ENTER MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JACKSON, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/26/1973
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-07 16:55:00
|Court Case
|5902018217569
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|REYNA-RODRIGUEZ, ANDREW ESTIBEN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/24/1999
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-07 00:56:00
|Court Case
|5902018223498
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|FONTAINE, WESLEY THESS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/26/1996
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-07 05:49:00
|Court Case
|5902018222490
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|LOBB, NICHOLAS GARR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/25/1982
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-07 15:01:00
|Court Case
|5902018223576
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount