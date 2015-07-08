Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-10-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|RANDOLPH, YAHYA JALANI
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/7/1977
|Height
|6.7
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-10 04:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018223828
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|VALDES, YAIKEL LUIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/23/1981
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-10 09:24:00
|Court Case
|5902018221412
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MANGAR, ANDRE VIVIAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/9/1990
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-10 14:19:00
|Court Case
|6402018053297
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|OGO, MARCUS NNAMBI
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/16/1999
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|169
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-10 04:48:00
|Court Case
|5902018009908
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|SLOAN, TYDARRIUS DAJUN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/25/2002
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-10 10:45:00
|Court Case
|5902018223918
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MORALEZ-GOMEZ, JOSE
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|5/9/1986
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-10 15:50:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Immigration
|Bond Amount