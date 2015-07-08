Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-10-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name RANDOLPH, YAHYA JALANI
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/7/1977
Height 6.7
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-10 04:00:00
Court Case 5902018223828
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name VALDES, YAIKEL LUIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/23/1981
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-10 09:24:00
Court Case 5902018221412
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MANGAR, ANDRE VIVIAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/9/1990
Height 6.1
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-10 14:19:00
Court Case 6402018053297
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name OGO, MARCUS NNAMBI
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/16/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 169
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-10 04:48:00
Court Case 5902018009908
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name SLOAN, TYDARRIUS DAJUN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/25/2002
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-10 10:45:00
Court Case 5902018223918
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name MORALEZ-GOMEZ, JOSE
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 5/9/1986
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-10 15:50:00
Court Case
Charge Description Immigration
Bond Amount