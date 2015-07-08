Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-11-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MCLENDON, CHRISTOPHER D
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/30/1998
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-11 09:25:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|NEGRON, WILFREDO MORALES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/22/1976
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-11 12:56:00
|Court Case
|5902018224119
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ALLEN, MILLYEAH TESSAYN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/7/1997
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|168
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-11 15:02:00
|Court Case
|7502018702535
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|RHODES, RODNEY TOLEDANO
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|2/2/1990
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-11 08:53:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SIMPSON, DAVID EZELLE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/17/1950
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|211
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-11 14:05:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BALDWIN, OLIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/14/1979
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-11 12:51:00
|Court Case
|5902018224139
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|2000.00