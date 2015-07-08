Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-13-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ELLERBE, JULIUS RASHEEM
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/9/1999
Height 5.10
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-13 03:34:00
Court Case 1802018701372
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 300.00

Name ROUSE, JORDAN TAYLOR
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/28/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-13 11:10:00
Court Case 1202017055587
Charge Description DWI – LEVEL 5
Bond Amount

Name MCCLAIN, DESTINEY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/22/1999
Height 5.2
Weight 106
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-13 13:45:00
Court Case 5902018217082
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MATEUS, MILTON ALEXANDRE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/5/1960
Height 6.1
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-13 13:30:00
Court Case 5902018222287
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name IBRAHIM, HASSAN TRABEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/8/1993
Height 6.2
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-13 02:35:00
Court Case 5902018003274
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00

Name THREATT, JOSHUA DQUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/14/1996
Height 5.5
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-13 06:40:00
Court Case 5902018224464
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 7500.00