Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-13-2018 of mecklenburg.
|Name
|ELLERBE, JULIUS RASHEEM
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/9/1999
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-13 03:34:00
|Court Case
|1802018701372
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|300.00
|Name
|ROUSE, JORDAN TAYLOR
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/28/1996
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-13 11:10:00
|Court Case
|1202017055587
|Charge Description
|DWI – LEVEL 5
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCCLAIN, DESTINEY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/22/1999
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|106
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-13 13:45:00
|Court Case
|5902018217082
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MATEUS, MILTON ALEXANDRE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/5/1960
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-13 13:30:00
|Court Case
|5902018222287
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|IBRAHIM, HASSAN TRABEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/8/1993
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-13 02:35:00
|Court Case
|5902018003274
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|THREATT, JOSHUA DQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/14/1996
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-13 06:40:00
|Court Case
|5902018224464
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|7500.00