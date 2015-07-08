Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-17-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GILMORE, SEAN MICHAEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/12/1985
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-17 02:27:00
Court Case 5902018224852
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, DEMARCIS XAVIER
Arrest Type
DOB 11/5/1999
Height 5.4
Weight 124
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-17 14:11:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, SANDINO RAYNARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/11/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-17 13:46:00
Court Case 5902018224900
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BRADLEY, TY’DAVIUS ZACKIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/13/1994
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-17 00:08:00
Court Case 5902018224813
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LOCKLEAR, SIERRA ROSE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/23/1996
Height 5.5
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-17 07:00:00
Court Case 8302017052668
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 600.00

Name HAMMONDS, MARQUELL DEQUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/10/1994
Height 5.9
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-17 11:50:00
Court Case 5902016205083
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount