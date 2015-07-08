Below are the Union County arrests for 07-17-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Harris, Brian Christopher
Arrest Date 07/18/2018
Court Case 201806258
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Harris, Brian Christopher (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1800 Weddington Rd/providence Rd, Weddington, NC, on 7/18/2018 00:00.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Honycut, Kv J
Arrest Date 07/18/2018
Court Case 201805181
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Honycut, Kv J (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 4713 Secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2018 00:11.
Arresting Officer Brooks, M A

Name Colon, Christopher Tino J
Arrest Date 07/18/2018
Court Case 201805181
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Colon, Christopher Tino J (B /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 4713 Secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2018 00:15.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A