Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-18-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JOHNSON, LEVITICUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/15/1982
Height 6.5
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-18 00:48:00
Court Case 5902018224856
Charge Description LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name JENKINS, ANTWAIN SHERRIFF
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/15/1974
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-18 08:13:00
Court Case 5902018224989
Charge Description SIMPLE AFFRAY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name RORIE, DEMETRY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/30/2002
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-18 09:00:00
Court Case 5902018224974
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name WARLICK, JOHNNY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/10/1973
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-18 15:15:00
Court Case 5902018224823
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name LYONS, RENEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/6/1992
Height 5.2
Weight 107
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-18 00:44:00
Court Case 5902018224962
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name MACKEY, ROMELL
Arrest Type
DOB 10/24/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-18 10:13:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount