Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-20-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name RUTLEDGE, SHAREIK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/17/1980
Height 6.1
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-20 07:51:00
Court Case 5902018225263
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BUTLER, ELLIOTT RUKWAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/11/1995
Height 5.9
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-20 11:04:00
Court Case 5902018225282
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MORRIS, ORLANDUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/14/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-20 14:40:00
Court Case 5902018225283
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name MAYFIELD, NIGEL DION
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/19/1995
Height 6.2
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-20 00:46:00
Court Case 5902018225250
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount

Name BENTON, JUAN JOSE
Arrest Type
DOB 3/30/1973
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-20 11:34:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name GRAHAM, ESSENCE SADE
Arrest Type
DOB 8/7/1997
Height 5.4
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-20 14:08:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount