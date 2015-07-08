Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-20-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|RUTLEDGE, SHAREIK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/17/1980
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-20 07:51:00
|Court Case
|5902018225263
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BUTLER, ELLIOTT RUKWAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/11/1995
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-20 11:04:00
|Court Case
|5902018225282
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MORRIS, ORLANDUS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/14/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-20 14:40:00
|Court Case
|5902018225283
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|MAYFIELD, NIGEL DION
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/19/1995
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-20 00:46:00
|Court Case
|5902018225250
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BENTON, JUAN JOSE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/30/1973
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-20 11:34:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GRAHAM, ESSENCE SADE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/7/1997
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-20 14:08:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount