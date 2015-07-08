Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-21-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HARRIS, ERVIN LEON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/27/1987
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-21 09:45:00
Court Case 5902018225378
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name HARTZOG, AMARRI
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/10/2002
Height 5.10
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-21 08:50:00
Court Case 5902018225291
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name FRANKLIN, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/11/1971
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-21 01:21:00
Court Case 5902018224004
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name RORIE, DEMETRY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/30/2002
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-21 09:02:00
Court Case 5902018225286
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name LEGGETT, PHILLIP LEON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/28/1994
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-21 01:00:00
Court Case 5902018225299
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name BLUE, LONNIE MAURICE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/3/1976
Height 6.2
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-21 09:10:00
Court Case 5902018225333
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00