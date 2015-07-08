Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-23-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|POLLARD, JOEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/5/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-23 07:52:00
|Court Case
|5902018223180
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DIXON, DALE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/5/1983
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-23 15:00:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SIMPSON, BRANDON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/10/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-23 15:15:00
|Court Case
|5902018225594
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|7500.00
|Name
|SENE, BIRANE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/13/1994
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-23 07:23:00
|Court Case
|1202018705121
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|ERWIN, TYRIS KARON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/21/1998
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-23 14:06:00
|Court Case
|5902015215435
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|SIMPSON, RODNEY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/7/1991
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-23 15:15:00
|Court Case
|5902018225589
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|10000.00