Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-24-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ODOM, WALTER AMOS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/2/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-24 02:29:00
Court Case 5902018225651
Charge Description PWIMSD MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name JAY, ANTHONY
Arrest Type
DOB 11/23/1957
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-24 14:29:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name STONEY, WALTER
Arrest Type
DOB 4/3/1971
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-24 16:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MAUNEY, LEON WENDELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/7/1962
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-24 16:52:00
Court Case 5902018214092
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name PHILLIPS, DARRYL LAWRENCE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/4/1989
Height 5.3
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-24 02:23:00
Court Case 5902018225645
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name SADERS, QUINCY DION
Arrest Type
DOB 1/13/1965
Height 5.5
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-24 14:10:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount