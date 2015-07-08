Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-25-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DYSON, ANTOINE DEMOND
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/5/1974
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-25 04:54:00
|Court Case
|5902018223743
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|KING, DUSTIN MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/12/1985
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-25 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017021137
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|SUTTON, AARON TROY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/18/1982
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-25 14:15:00
|Court Case
|5902018225820
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GRIER, JOIE LEON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/27/1989
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-25 03:30:00
|Court Case
|5902018225775
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MOORE, EDWARD EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/26/1983
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-25 10:41:00
|Court Case
|5902018225804
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WALKER, JAMES ERNEST
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/27/1958
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-25 13:15:00
|Court Case
|5902014001974
|Charge Description
|TRESPASS ON RR RIGHT-OF-WAY
|Bond Amount
|500.00