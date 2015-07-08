Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-25-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DYSON, ANTOINE DEMOND
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/5/1974
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-25 04:54:00
Court Case 5902018223743
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name KING, DUSTIN MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/12/1985
Height 5.7
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-25 11:00:00
Court Case 5902017021137
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name SUTTON, AARON TROY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/18/1982
Height 5.8
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-25 14:15:00
Court Case 5902018225820
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GRIER, JOIE LEON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/27/1989
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-25 03:30:00
Court Case 5902018225775
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
Bond Amount

Name MOORE, EDWARD EUGENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/26/1983
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-25 10:41:00
Court Case 5902018225804
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WALKER, JAMES ERNEST
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/27/1958
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-25 13:15:00
Court Case 5902014001974
Charge Description TRESPASS ON RR RIGHT-OF-WAY
Bond Amount 500.00