Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-26-2018 of mecklenburg.

Name DAVIS, MARVIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/8/1973
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-26 01:45:00
Court Case 5902018225911
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BROWN, CHERVON NIKOLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/2/1983
Height 5.8
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-26 10:00:00
Court Case 5902018225946
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount

Name WEST, LAPORSHIA DAWNYAL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/21/1992
Height 5.0
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-26 10:53:00
Court Case 5902018225978
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name PACE, TYRELL DESHAWN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/10/1994
Height 5.7
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-26 12:20:00
Court Case 5902018226001
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GARCIA, ANA FRIDA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/10/1997
Height 5.1
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-26 00:55:00
Court Case 5902018225910
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name HINSON, KAREEM JABARI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/1/1986
Height 5.9
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-26 10:07:00
Court Case 1202017055653
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY WORTHLESS CHK
Bond Amount 1085.00