Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-27-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HOOPER, THOMAS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/2/1955
Height 5.8
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-27 00:14:00
Court Case 5902018226086
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name WEST, ADRIAN BERNARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/27/1971
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-27 09:00:00
Court Case
Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name MOTEN, STANLEY EDWARD
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/3/1967
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-27 16:00:00
Court Case 5902017221874
Charge Description DWI – LEVEL 4
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name DAVIS, DELAURENTIS KALAM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/20/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-27 00:40:00
Court Case 5902018220678
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BOSTIC, STEPHANIE DANIELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/24/1983
Height 5.7
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-27 12:08:00
Court Case 3502018051944
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name SANCHEZ, STEPHANIE QUINTERO
Arrest Type
DOB 11/7/1985
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-27 17:10:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount