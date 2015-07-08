Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-28-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|THOMAS, BLISS MONTEZ
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/23/1972
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-28 07:15:00
|Court Case
|5902018226236
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HUNTER, ANTAWN DOMINIQUE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/16/1982
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-28 13:40:00
|Court Case
|5902018226295
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, ELIJAH AZIZ
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/16/1994
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-28 05:55:00
|Court Case
|5902018217513
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|THOMAS, KERRY MARTIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/16/1972
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-28 13:40:00
|Court Case
|5902018222768
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, SHAIMEL XAVIER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/28/1998
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-28 06:06:00
|Court Case
|5902018218803
|Charge Description
|CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|AYRES, SHINQUIRA REENEA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/7/1987
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|133
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-07-28 15:50:00
|Court Case
|5902018226303
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount