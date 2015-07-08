Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-30-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ANDERSON, JAQUAN DOMINIQUE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/6/1991
Height 6.3
Weight 218
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-30 05:46:00
Court Case 5902018226487
Charge Description DEFRAUDING INNKEEPER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DUNLAP, JOHNNY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/9/1970
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-30 12:24:00
Court Case 5902018013099
Charge Description LITTERING NOT > 15 LBS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name EVANS, DWAYNE BRYAN
Arrest Type
DOB 6/11/1990
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-30 08:33:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name FREEMAN, CHRISTINA LYN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/18/1985
Height 5.2
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-30 11:17:00
Court Case 5902018006665
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name UNDERWOOD, XAVIER JAMEL
Arrest Type
DOB 8/2/1995
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-30 08:35:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LOWERY, KADARIUS MICHAEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/8/1994
Height 5.5
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-07-30 11:15:00
Court Case 8902013001625
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00