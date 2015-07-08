Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-01-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HENDERSON, RASHEEN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/28/1994
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-01 05:29:00
|Court Case
|5902015236862
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|TATE, FRANCESCA SAVOY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/19/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-01 12:28:00
|Court Case
|5902018226818
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ADAMS, STEVEN LEE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/20/1977
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-01 17:04:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CHAVARRIA, BRIAN J
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/15/1998
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-01 07:58:00
|Court Case
|5902018217896
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|BROWN, HAMADI ABDU
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/2/1994
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|167
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-01 15:00:00
|Court Case
|5902013049344
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BUCKMASTER, SETH MATTHEW
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/30/1995
|Height
|6.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-01 12:05:00
|Court Case
|5902018226844
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00