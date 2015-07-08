Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-03-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WHITE, ANDRE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/23/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-03 02:15:00
|Court Case
|5902018227063
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BENNETT, RAY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/21/1956
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-03 12:10:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HARRIS, NYAZAH JAKERRI
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/9/2002
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-03 14:30:00
|Court Case
|5902018222910
|Charge Description
|CONSP OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRET
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROGERS, BRANDON DEVOE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/7/1991
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|142
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-03 03:19:00
|Court Case
|5902018227067
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|HALL, DONQUARIUS MARCEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/18/1995
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-03 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902016245000
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MARTIN, TIJUANAE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/8/2000
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|93
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-03 15:43:00
|Court Case
|5902018227133
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00