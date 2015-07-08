Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-03-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WHITE, ANDRE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/23/1997
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-03 02:15:00
Court Case 5902018227063
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount

Name BENNETT, RAY
Arrest Type
DOB 7/21/1956
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-03 12:10:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HARRIS, NYAZAH JAKERRI
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/9/2002
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-03 14:30:00
Court Case 5902018222910
Charge Description CONSP OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRET
Bond Amount

Name ROGERS, BRANDON DEVOE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/7/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 142
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-03 03:19:00
Court Case 5902018227067
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name HALL, DONQUARIUS MARCEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/18/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-03 10:00:00
Court Case 5902016245000
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MARTIN, TIJUANAE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/8/2000
Height 5.6
Weight 93
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-03 15:43:00
Court Case 5902018227133
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00