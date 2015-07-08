Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-04-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CRUZ, JOSEPH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/16/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-04 02:10:00
Court Case 5902018013666
Charge Description MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name WRIGHT, MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/4/1974
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-04 05:03:00
Court Case 5902018227253
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name WORTHY, SHARIKA DENISE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/18/1984
Height 5.3
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-04 15:55:00
Court Case 5902018227286
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LAURENCIN, BRANDON JOSEPH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/11/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-04 00:15:00
Court Case 5902018227229
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name DAVIS, DELAURENTIS KALEM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/20/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-04 10:55:00
Court Case 5902018227260
Charge Description DEFRAUDING INNKEEPER
Bond Amount

Name THOMAS, KERRY MARTIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/16/1972
Height 5.2
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-04 01:42:00
Court Case 5902018222768
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 6000.00