Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-08-2018 of mecklenburg.

Name WILLIAMS, KAHREE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/29/1999
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-08 04:08:00
Court Case 5902018227743
Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 250.00

Name SCOTT, AHYONNA SADE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/14/1989
Height 5.2
Weight 176
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-08 09:12:00
Court Case 1702018703558
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name JETER, MARYANNA ELIZABETH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/29/1990
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-08 12:10:00
Court Case 4802018054174
Charge Description CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name KIRKPATRICK, ARTHUR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/3/2001
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-08 15:55:00
Court Case 1202018053471
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name GREEN, JOHNNY TRAMIR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/3/1999
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-08 02:27:00
Court Case 5902018227745
Charge Description POSS MARIJ >1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name SHELTON, THOMAS ENGLISH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/30/1999
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-08 07:43:00
Court Case 1002018087991
Charge Description SOLICIT PROSTITUTION MINOR
Bond Amount