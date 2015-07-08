Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-09-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BUTLER, BILLY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/24/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-09 07:25:00
|Court Case
|5902018015083
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|EDWARDS, BENJAMIN MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/8/1989
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|162
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-09 10:24:00
|Court Case
|6602012056640
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|TROGDON, CHRISTIAN ELIAS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/30/1994
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-09 12:20:00
|Court Case
|5902018227781
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BYERS, TYLER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/13/1995
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|183
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-09 05:57:00
|Court Case
|3502018059051
|Charge Description
|CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BUMPASS, COREY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/14/1980
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-09 10:44:00
|Court Case
|5902017031323
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|VELTRI, ANTONIO DIEGO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/16/1992
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-09 14:11:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount