Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-09-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BUTLER, BILLY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/24/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-09 07:25:00
Court Case 5902018015083
Charge Description HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name EDWARDS, BENJAMIN MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/8/1989
Height 5.10
Weight 162
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-09 10:24:00
Court Case 6602012056640
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name TROGDON, CHRISTIAN ELIAS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/30/1994
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-09 12:20:00
Court Case 5902018227781
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BYERS, TYLER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/13/1995
Height 6.4
Weight 183
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-09 05:57:00
Court Case 3502018059051
Charge Description CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BUMPASS, COREY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/14/1980
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-09 10:44:00
Court Case 5902017031323
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00

Name VELTRI, ANTONIO DIEGO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/16/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-09 14:11:00
Court Case
Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount